Hoffenheim to be without Ghana's Adams for Bundesliga visit to Borussia Dortmund

A late return to training will see the 23-year-old miss the travel to The Black and Yellows on Saturday

Hoffenheim defender Kasim Nuhu Adams will not be available for Saturday's German Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund despite his return to training.

After some time in the treatment room, which ruled him out of previous league games against Freiburg and Fortuna Dusseldorf, the centre-back began group practice on Wednesday.

Nonetheless, he has been confirmed to miss the upcoming fixture due to a lack of match fitness.

"For Joelinton, I'm assuming that he'll be good enough for Saturday, with some liquid removed from his toe," Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann said at a press conference on Thursday.

"Kasim Adams and Robin Hack got back into training yesterday but will not be able to play.

"Likewise Kevin Vogt who has a thigh strain."

Adams joined Hoffenheim during the summer transfer window, signing a five-year deal from Swiss side Young Boys.

He has made seven league appearances in the German topflight so far.

The 23-year-old was once on the books of Spanish side Real Mallorca and local club Medeama.

