Hoffenheim pass Adams fit to face Hannover 96 in Bundesliga

Die Kraichgauer boss Julian Nagelsmann has given a positive news on the Ghanaian ahead of Saturday's league match

Ghana international Kasim Adams is in line for his first action of 2019 as Hoffenheim prepare to face Hannover 96 in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

Owing to fitness issues, the defender has not featured for Die Kraichgauer since the December 19 league clash with Werder Bremen.

He made a matchday squad return for the January 18 welcome of Bayern Munich but went missing again from games against Freiburg, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Borussia Dortmund - Hoffenheim's last three fixtures.

"Kevin Vogt is fit again and has resumed normal training. He'll be able to play," Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann said at a press conference ahead of Saturday's league tie.

"Kasim Adams is also fit and a candidate for the starting XI.

"I expect Joelinton will be able to play. He trained separately today but everything was okay.

"Ermin Bicakcic will definitely miss out, however."

Adams has made seven league appearances in the German topflight so far.

The 23-year-old joined Hoffenheim last summer, signing a five-year deal from Swiss side Young Boys.

He was once on the books of Spanish side Real Mallorca and local club Medeama.

