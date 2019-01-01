Hodgson explains Ayew's absence in Crystal Palace's victory over Tottenham in FA Cup

The Ghanaian striker was dropped as The Eagles recorded a shock win over Spurs in the FA Cup fourth round fixture

Crystal Palace coach Roy Hodgson says he intentionally rested striker Jordan Ayew in the 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur to give a chance to Connor Wickham who had just recovered from a long injury layoff.

Although Wickham, 25, made a huge statement by scoring the opening goal and had a hand in the second goal by Andros Townsend, Hodgson insists that Ayew remains his first option in league games.