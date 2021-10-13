Should Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates be keeping an eye on Bafana Bafana striker Hlongwane?

The Maritzburg United forward has arguably been the biggest catalyst in what has so far been an inspiring World Cup qualifying campaign for SA

Those responsible for player recruitment at Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will surely be noting Bongokuhle Hlongwane's strong performances for Bafana Bafana.

It was Hlongwane who netted the winning goal in the surprise 1-0 victory over Ghana at the FNB Stadium, a game which had followed a lacklustre 0-0 draw in the opening qualifying match, against Zimbabwe.





Bafana had very much been underdogs to Ghana in Group G, but suddenly after that win in Soweto, the confidence levels have increased and a belief has been ignited that South Africa could actually win the group. Although they would then still need to win a home and away play-off against one of the other nine group winners in order to book their spot in Qatar next year.

It's not just Hlongwane's goal against the Black Stars which has stood out though; he's probably been South Africa's most consistent and most threatening forward and he's quickly become a regular in the team while the likes of Thabiso Kutumela, Evidence Makgopa and Victor Letsoalo have been rotated.

One for the big stage?

Shining for a smaller club like Maritzburg United is one thing - there is not the same kind of pressure and expectation which one gets when playing for the national team.

Yet Hlongwane has appeared fearless on the international stage - when he gets the ball, there seems no doubt in his mind that he can take on and beat his man with his pace, power and skill.

It's a lethal combination, and the well-built 21-year-old has all three aspects in abundance. When he cuts in from the flank, he seems to glide past defenders as if they're not there, and it's breathtaking to watch how quickly he eats up the ground to turn seemingly nothing into a goal-scoring chance.





There were a couple of occasions when he did so against Ethiopia on Tuesday, and Letsoalo should really have profited from one such instance when the ball was put on a plate for him by Hlongwane, only to sky the shot over the bar.

Of course, many players have been lured to the 'big three' Gauteng clubs from one of the smaller PSL sides and have found the spotlight too hot to handle.

Based on the evidence which the Pietermaritzburg-born forward has exhibited in his performances both home and away in Africa for Bafana Bafana in the qualifiers, it looks so far like he may have the head for it.

Article continues below

It's going to be interesting to see how he does over the course of the season for Maritzburg, as well as in the last two, or possibly four, qualifiers. For one thing, he'll need to improve a bit on his goal-scoring numbers, but they may come as he matures and plays regularly for club and country.

With both Chiefs and Pirates struggling to find a regular and reliable goalscorer in the current season as well as last, they may want to monitor Hlongwane especially carefully over the months ahead.

And though it’s debatable whether their strike-force needs strengthening, Mamelodi Sundowns will most likely also be keeping a watchful eye over the young marksman.