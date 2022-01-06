Hlongwane: MLS side Minnesota United seal signing of striker from Maritzburg United

Major League Soccer club Minnesota United have sealed the signing of Bafana Bafana striker Bongokhule Hlongwane from Premier Soccer League side Maritzburg United.

The 21-year-old has penned a three-year contract with a one-year club option and will be the club’s first signing. He will join the Loons pending a physical and receipt of his P1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate.

Minnesota have confirmed the arrival of the player by stating on their official website: “Minnesota United announced today [Wednesday] the club has signed South African international Bongokuhle Hlongwane, via transfer from South African Premier Division side Maritzburg United, to a three-year contract with a one-year club option.

“Hlongwane will be the club’s first U22 initiative signing and will join the Loons pending a physical and receipt of his P1 Visa and ITC. Additionally, he will occupy an international spot on Minnesota’s roster.”

Minnesota coach Adrian Heath explained why they had signed Hlongwane.

‘He has absolutely explosive pace’

“He has absolutely explosive pace, but he also looks to combine and build with his teammates. We love his raw talents, but his football IQ is exceptional. Ask any defender what scares them and who the hardest players to mark are and inevitably it's someone with intelligent movement and pace and we feel he possesses both of these qualities.

“He’s got huge upside; he’s now broken into the South African national team and we’ve spoken to his national team coach and he says it’s only the tip of the iceberg for what’s to come.

“He will be a work in progress for the club, but his physical attributes, his raw talent, and football intelligence are impressive. We’re pleased to sign him, we know there was a competition to get him and so we are pleased he’s a Loon.”

Hlongwane joins Minnesota after spending his professional career with Maritzburg. He made his pro debut at age 18 and has eight goals and seven assists. He scored his first professional goal in June of 2019 against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The Team of Choice have also confirmed the transfer of the player on their social media pages.

The Club can confirm we have finalized a transfer with @MNUFC for Bongokhule Hlongwane.

The Striker will join @MNUFC ahead of the @MLS season which kicks off in February.

We thank "Sanisa" for his contribution to the Club and City and wish him all the success

“The ‘Team of Choice’ can confirm that Hlongwane has officially signed a three–year contract with American MLS team, Minnesota United.

“Hlongwane made his professional debut at the age of 18 for the Team of Choice after a meteoric rise through the club’s junior structures.

He has since featured in 56 games for the professional team and has eight goals and seven assists to his name.”

“We thank "Sanisa" for his contribution to the Club and City and wish him all the success.”