Higuain? We need two players but it's up to the club – Sarri

The Blues have been struggling to find the net, but their manager has yet again made it clear that signings are not in his hands

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was quizzed on the clubs links with AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain at a press conference on Friday, only to reiterate that he has no control over the club's activity in the transfer market.

Higuain is a well known favourite of Sarri, with the pair having worked together at Napoli, and rumours of a move to Stamford Bridge for the Argentine had been circulating even before the manager was appointed in London.

Those rumours have resurfaced again of late due to various on-field issues at Chelsea, but their Italian boss stated that he can only say how he feels rather than having a direct impact on the club's transfer policy.

“As you know very well I am not in control of the transfer market,” he said.

“In my opinion we need two players, but it's up to the club. As you can understand, I cannot tell you where [we need to strengthen]. The club knows my opinion.”

Chelsea's goalscoring problems are well documented, with Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud struggling for goals and game-time as Eden Hazard has taken up a 'false 9' role.

And, amid speculation that Morata could be loaned out to another club for the remainder of the season, Sarri is all too aware that there are multiple issues that need to be addressed.

“We need to score, of course,” he added. “We need to solve this problem. In the last match [1-0 loss against Tottenham] we played very well and with continuity.

Article continues below

“It was a great performance from a physical point of view, but we didn't score. We need to solve this problem.

“Of course if he [Morata] was to go to another club then we need a replacement, but at the moment he is here and he must only think about playing.

“There are 300 players involved in the market and they need to think only about their next match otherwise it's impossible to play.”