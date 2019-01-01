High marks for Kotoko in Caf Confederation Cup - goalkeeper Annan

The Porcupines No.1 assesses their performance in the continental competition as the group stage climaxes

goalkeeper Felix Annan rates highly their performance in the ongoing Caf Confederation Cup despite the club being on the brink of elimination from the continental inter-club championship.

With one more match to end the group stage campaign, the Porcupine Warriors current third position in Group C leaves them at a non-qualification spot.

For Annan, the club deserves a pat on the back for how far they have come considering all circumstances.

"I would give our performance so far 8/10," the shot-stopper told Cafonline.

"The playing body has done a great job so far because prior to this campaign, many did not believe in our abilities, largely due to lack of competitive football on the Ghanaian domestic front.

"It’s been a great journey and we are looking beyond Zesco to extend our continued stay in the competition.

"Teamwork, unity, determination and self-belief is our secret weapon.

"We have enough qualities in all departments of the team.

Article continues below

"I’m optimistic that the best is yet to come from Asante Kotoko this season."

By the current standings, Kotoko must beat Zambia's Zesco United in their last group game on Sunday to make the last eight.

The Porcupine Warriors last appeared in the group stage in 2008 and in the quarter-finals in 2004.