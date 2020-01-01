High-flying Liverpool don't surprise me, says Coutinho

The 27-year-old is happy to see his former side excel in the Premier League but has no regrets over his decision to leave for Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho says he is not surprised to see “flying” this season but insists he does not regret leaving the Anfield outfit.

The Reds were expected to struggle to replace the international when he left to join in January 2018 after five years as a top performer in the Premier League.

But the 27-year-old struggled to secure a spot in the starting XI at Barca and was subsequently sent on loan to with an option for a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s team went on to claim the crown in 2019 and now the runaway leaders are closing in on a first Premier Leaue title in 30 years.

Coutinho is happy to see his former team-mates in such thrilling form, but says he does not think about what might have happened had he stayed.

“Liverpool is flying, and it doesn’t surprise me," he told Sports Illustrated . "We’ve seen it already last year when they won the Champions League, but I’m also not surprised because of their fantastic squad and manager.

"I am so happy for them, because I have so many friends there, former team-mates, so I’m just so happy for them, but that’s all.

"I don’t look back. I took another path, and now I am on another journey, much like everyone else. I’m focused entirely – just like them – on reaching my dreams. I’m happy with what I did in the past, and now I can only look forward.”

Bayern are now top of the and are preparing for a Champions League last-16 tie against later this month. The German giants are still in the DFB-Pokal, too, and Coutinho is confident they can win the treble this season.

“Of course, we believe we can win it all. We work so hard for it," he added.

"Just like you work for success at what you do, we equally work so hard. These are the best teams in the world after all, and the Champions League is very hard, but if you work hard, then anything can happen.”