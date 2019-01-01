'He's unstoppable' - Pogba the reason behind Manchester United revival, says Puel

The Foxes boss has hailed his countryman's contribution after seeing his influence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer first hand

Paul Pogba is the main man behind Manchester United's revival, according to Leicester boss Claude Puel.

The Frenchman witnessed his compatriot provide the assist for Marcus Rashford to score the goal that beat his side at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

That 1-0 victory was United's ninth in a ten-game unbeaten run since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as United's interim manager.

And, while a number of players have been rejuvenated under the Norwegian since he replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, it is Pogba's contribution that has been most important says Puel.

He told Le Parisien: "He’s completely behind this. He’s become the team’s leader, playing higher up the pitch in a sort of number 10 role.

"He’s decisive with his passing and his goals. He drags the team behind him.

"He was huge in the first games played with the new coach - in the physical dimension, in his ability to break lines, to carry the ball forward, to weigh into the penalty area, to score."

Puel says the 25-year-old midfielder's physical prowess means he is 'near impossible' to stop.

"You can’t man mark him. He’s powerful, can sniff out the right pass in the box, drives forward quickly," he added.

"You can’t really stop him. It’s a near-impossible physical duel. It’s a challenge to try and read what he’s about to do. He has great vision.'

"With one or two touches, he can give amazing assists, especially over the defence.

"He sees everything quickly and is technically on point. Some players are so productive that you play around them. That’s what’s happening at Manchester United."

United travel to Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday before their Champions League last-16 first-leg home tie with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.