'He’s all over the place, he can do everything really... except defending!' - Pogba praise for Bruno Fernandes

The France international has talked up his burgeoning partnership with the Portuguese star

Paul Pogba has said playing alongside Bruno Fernandes fills him with joy, but jokingly questioned his Manchester United team-mate’s ability to defend.

Fernandes has propelled United forward since his arrival from Sporting CP in January of 2020, and this season his partnership with Pogba has flourished.

Pogba has been delivering the kind of performances that persuaded United to bring him back to the club from Juventus, and it appears Fernandes deserves some of the credit for the France international’s resurgence.

What has been said?

“I enjoy playing with Bruno,” Pogba told MUTV. “He’s someone who understands the game and understands the movement that can give you a beautiful pass, he can finish too.

“He’s all over the place, he can do everything really... except defending!

“But really, it’s always a joy to play him, to understand him. He understands me as well, he can take my position,

“I can take his position as well. I think he suits the team, he’s a very dominant influence in our team.”

Dancing Kings

Music is a key component for most dressing rooms, with Old Trafford no different.

Pogba is a key figure in the Red Devils’ music choices, but he has competition from Eric Bailly when it comes to who is the best dancer.

“It depends [on the type of dance],” Pogba said. “Eric is the best African dancer, I’m more e-pop and American dance and stuff like this. We complete each other I will say!”

The bigger picture

There is a lot of positivity around United at present, but they still have to finish off their season.

They have an outside chance of winning the title, with Manchester City still hot favourites to land the Premier League as they hold an 11-point lead - albeit having played a game more.

A second-placed finish would secure United a spot in next season’s Champions League, while they remain in the hunt for Europa League glory.

Roma lie in wait over two legs of a semi-final on April 29 and May 6.

