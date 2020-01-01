'He's a friend' - Silva names PSG's Mbappe as dream signing for Man City

The Frenchman continues to attract interest from Europe's biggest clubs and Silva is keen to see his side join the race to sign him

Bernardo Silva admits he'd love to see try to sign star Kylian Mbappe.

The 21-year-old, who already has six goals from five games this season, continues to be linked with a future move to .

PSG club ambassador Youri Djorkaeff recently revealed the plan for Mbappe is for the forward to help the French side win the before he signs for a "big club".

While Real Madrid are reportedly front of the queue for the international, Premier League side have also been linked and Silva seemingly hopes City could enter the race too.

Asked which France player he'd like to take to City following 's draw with Les Bleus, Silva told L'Equipe: "Kylian Mbappe. He was already a special player for when I was there and he's also a friend. If we could buy him, that wouldn't be bad!"

City could certainly use the attacking spark of Mbappe right now as Pep Guardiola's side currently sit 13th in the Premier League after a stuttering start to the new campaign.

Silva has called for changes to be made at the Etihad to ensure they remain competitive moving forward and admits playing without fans as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has changed the complexion of the game.

"Without the supporters, there is no longer this pleasure, this atmosphere, this passion. We miss the supporters very much," Silva said.

"We have to accept reality, everyone has to change their way of life a little to try to protect us. But the truth, we are not going to lie, it is not the same football."

City travel to in the Champions League on Tuesday night having won their group opener against 3-1.

Silva has good memories of playing against Marseille during his time with Monaco and knows just how challenging the away trip can be.

"I scored my first goal with Monaco against Marseille. During my last season at ASM, I also scored twice at the Velodrome," he added.

"It's not easy to play at the Velodrome, even if we know that now it's a different reality without the supporters. It will be a physical, complicated match."

