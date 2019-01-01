Hertha Berlin director hopes for a better Bundesliga second round for Luckassen

Michael Preetz speaks on the injury situation of their summer loan acquisition from PSV Eindhoven

Hertha Berlin managing director Michael Preetz has shed light on the injury situation of summer loan signing Derrick Luckassen.

The Dutch-born defender of Ghanaian descent is currently back with parent club PSV Eindhoven as he continues rehabilitation from an ankle ligament injury suffered in training with the German side.

He joined Die Alte Dame on a season-long loan with an option to buy in August last year.

"The injury is more complicated," Preetz told Kicker.

"He will come back to Berlin if he can start training.

"There has been no happiness in the whole thing so far.

"It speaks about him and his ambition on the one hand, and on the other hand, it shows a bit of a [situation] because it may have been the reason why he has not been able to reach his full potential.

"I hope that if he cures his injury, he can show in the second half of the season that he is a good defender."

Article continues below

Luckassen has found opportunities far and few between since joining Hertha.

So far, the Amsterdam-born has made only four Bundesliga appearances involving two starts at Olympiastadion.

Born to Ghanaian parents, the centre-back remains eligible to play for Ghana at senior level as he is yet to earn a competitive senior cap with Oranje.

