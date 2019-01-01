Herrera reveals the message Solskjaer told Man Utd stars to get them playing again

The Red Devils look rejuvenated under the Norwegian manager with seven straight wins and the midfielder is loving working with him

Ander Herrera has revealed the simple message Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave Manchester United players to turn their form around this season.

The Old Trafford side are on a seven-game winning run since the Norwegian was appointed caretaker manager until the end of the season, replacing Jose Mourinho following his dismissal in December.

The 19 goals scored and five conceded under the new boss marks an incredible turnaround for the Red Devils, who are once again in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

And Herrera suggests United's big improvement has been inspired by the simple message Solskjaer has been giving to his players since he arrived.

"Since the first day he arrived the message has been very clear: this is Manchester United and you have to show that you are Manchester United players," Herrera told the club's website.

"He asked us to show that, and that we want the ball even in the difficult moments in games. I think we have done that. Newcastle away, for example, is a really tough atmosphere, they are waiting every year for United to come so they can try to beat us, but I think the team reacted very well in the second half."

The Spanish midfielder is enjoying working with the former United striker and has noticed the team's spirits have been lifted, but he feels the real test will come when they have to bounce back from a disappointing result.

"It’s been very good,” Herrera said. "Everyone is happy and he has brought a lot of positivity into the team. He knows what Manchester United means and he wants the players to know that as well.

"We have [seven] wins in a row so we cannot ask for more, but we have to be prudent as we are in the middle of the season with a lot of games to play and we have a really tough schedule in February.

"Our attacking players overall are really enjoying playing close to the opposition box, we are creating a lot of chances and we are being the protagonist team in every game – so we are really happy. But this is only [seven] games and we have to keep the balance right, to keep winning and performing the way we are doing.

"I think we are going to have tough moments and tough games, so let’s see how the team reacts and how we fight against those circumstances."