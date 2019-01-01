Live Scores
Henry & Ljungberg lead tributes for Reyes after tragic death of former Arsenal star

The ex-Real Madrid winger lost his life in a traffic accident on Saturday and there has been an outpouring of condolences following the news

Jose Antonio Reyes tragically died in a car accident on Saturday with the football world having been in mourning upon learning of his passing.

A plethora of clubs and former team-mates have taken to social media to express their grief and convey their condolences to his family.

Thierry Henry and Freddie Ljungberg, who both played alongside the Spaniard during his time at Arsenal, have posted messages on Twitter, with a number of football clubs around Europe also passing on messages of sadness and support to the family.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mi primer gran amigo en el mundo del fútbol profesional, mi compañero de habitación, que siempre quería dormir con el aire acondicionado aún estando a -10 grados. Un tipo humilde que siempre tenía una sonrisa en su cara, grandísimo futbolista y fenomenal persona. No podía despertarme hoy de peor forma. Nunca olvidaré cuando tu y tu familia me acogisteis en vuestra casa en mis primeras navidades en Inglaterra cuando yo estaba solo y tenía 16 años. Nunca olvidaré nuestros partidos de fútbol tenis en el gimnasio antes y después de los entrenamientos. Nuestra conexión en el campo también fué especial, ya que era siempre fácil encontrarte entre líneas para que tu después marcaras las diferencias. Yo siempre digo que has sido uno de los talentos más grandes de nuestro fútbol y sé que no me equivoco. Hace 2 días estaba hablando de ti en una entrevista, puede que fuera una señal, quién sabe, para acordarme de ti, mi gran amigo. Nunca te olvidaré, nunca te olvidaremos. Siempre en nuestros corazones. Descansa en paz Jose Antonio Reyes. Te quiero mucho. Cesc

A post shared by Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas) on

