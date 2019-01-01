Hendricks warns Kotoko ahead of Coton Sport clash

The Porcupine Warriors former skipper says a defensive style against The Cottoners could help the Ghanaians

Former Asante Kotoko captain Joe Hendricks has warned the Porcupine Warriors ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup fixture against Coton Sport of Cameroon on Sunday.

The 43-year-old wants coach C.K Akonnor to be more defensive in his approach in order to record a favourable outcome ahead of the reverse fixture.

"Kotoko have a rich history in this competition but we must be aware that not many teams go to Cameroon and win so the coach has a lot of work at hand," Hendricks told Goal.

"They must defend with everything throughout the game and hope to get some chances on the break. In games like this you don't play two or more strikers so whoever will be selected to lead the attack must be efficient.

"He must turn half chances into golden opportunities and make sure Kotoko don't rue missed chances after the game because that could be decisive," he added.

Kotoko, who were finalists in the maiden edition of the competition in 2004, have not reached the group stage in a decade.