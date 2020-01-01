Henderson eyes seven more seasons at Liverpool as captain claims success has taken five years off him

The Reds skipper has passed his 30th birthday, but he claims to be as fit as ever and believes he can spend many more campaigns on Merseyside

Jordan Henderson claims ’s recent success is making him feel five years younger, with the 30-year-old midfielder convinced that he can spend many more seasons at Anfield.

The Reds’ current captain is tied to a contract on Merseyside through to 2023.

He intends to claim more silverware before that deal runs out, having already lifted , Club World Cup and Premier League titles.

Henderson is a key cog in Jurgen Klopp’s well-oiled machine, with a difficult start to life at Liverpool having been overcome to cement his standing as a modern day hero.

That can be enhanced by further successes, with a player who has become a model of consistency in the middle of the park convinced that he can be a mainstay for the Reds and .

“I’m just turned 30 and I still feel about 25 physically and I feel as good as I’ve ever felt,” Henderson said on Liverpool’s official website. “I’m at a good point in my career in terms of my experience and physically there’s not even a question about anything like that at the moment.

“I want to try to play as long as possible. I still love the game and I want to play for England and Liverpool as long as I can.

“I’ve always lived my life the right way in terms of doing everything right, eat the right things, sleep right and live my life the best way. So even in the next six or seven years I should hopefully be able to perform at the highest level.

“At the minute I feel physically very good and feel I am at a good part of my career in terms of the balance of experience I’ve had in the last 10 years but also I feel very strong.

“I was a bit unfortunate to pick up the knock I did at the end of last season with a bit of a bizarre challenge, which I picked up my knee injury, but I rehabbed well and feel really good now.”

Henderson saw an unfortunate injury rob him of the chance to play out Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning campaign in 2019-20, but he still lifted the trophy and intends to help defend it in another season where Klopp’s side have to contend with a lack of supporters inside stadiums.