'He'll sack Kwesi Appiah' - Ghanaians react to Okraku's election as new GFA boss

Many have taken to social media to express their views about the Dream FC executive chairman's new role as leader of the nation's sport

Many Ghanaians, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, have shared their thoughts about the nation's new Football Association president Kurt Okraku.

Okraku beat competition from five other contestants after three rounds of voting to become the 24th president of the West Africans country's football governing body during an Elective Congress in Accra on Friday.

Former GFA vice presidents George Afriyie and Fred Pappoe were among the contestants as were legal practitioners Amanda Clinton and George Ankamah Mensah, who each had zero votes during the polls.

Okraku succeeds Kwesi Nyantakyi, whose administration was brought down by a bribery and match-fixing scandal in June last year.

Below are some of the social media reactions:



Football remains the passion of our nation, and I urge all to rally behind him in realising his vision for the growth and development of #Ghana football. 2/2 — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) October 25, 2019

Massive respect to this man Fred Pappoe. Other losing candidates left. He has stayed back voting in every round. He will be so much needed in a lot capacities in the new FA. #GFADecides2019 pic.twitter.com/iLjP9G7KD8 — Saddick Adams 🇬🇭 (@SaddickAdams) October 25, 2019

For once, the football people have voted with at HEART. I'm extremely confident that Kurt is going improve the commercial aspect of our local game. Good move for me. #GhanaConnectLive #GFADecides2019 #GFADecides #GFAElections2019 — Acostik Dot Sport (@AcostikDotSport) October 25, 2019

Kurt will sack Kwesi Appiah before time !!! — Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) October 25, 2019

In fact Anas and Kweku Baako has wasted our Time and Vision looking at how the GFA election was graced and influence with Money.#GFADecides2019 #CitiSports — Asante Edward (@AsanteE33804728) October 25, 2019

Congratulations @kurtokraku !!

Now these are the 3 top things to restore the Ghanaian love for the BlackStars



1. Sack Kwesi Appiah (Appoint a qualified Expatriate)

2. Get Adidas in as Our Official Kit sponsor

3. Good salaries for Premier League players #GFADecides2019 #GFA — O. W. U. R. A. K. U. 🇬🇭 (@Prime_Essien) October 25, 2019

Ohh Ghana !! 🤔

I hear say Nyantakyi has reincarnates, is it true? #GFADecides2019 #WeAreWhoWeAre — Kwadzo (@KwadzoIAm) October 25, 2019

Madam "Zero" Congratulations. 😂 Elections no be easy oo. Fear Delegates laa.#GFADecides2019 pic.twitter.com/P4kuKrqm4f — Ray Wilson Enyeminko (@EnyeminkoRay) October 25, 2019

Per my projection, I have 76-78 votes. I am trying to get to the 80 marks. For the Premier League clubs, I have 12 out of the 16 clubs.

None of the candidates are a threat to me. - George Afriyie 2019 #GFADecides2019 — Opoku-Amoako Kingsley (@opokuamok) October 25, 2019

Mr. Kurt please be careful cuz all the mafias ibi GFA dem dey so shine your eyes #GFADecides2019 — Nzema_JamesBond 🦅 (@plantaex) October 25, 2019

Kassa tenten 3ntor ponkor 🤣🤣🤣



Eeei ,George Afriyie campaign’s hhhmmnnn #GFADecides2019 — Ramsey Twumasi Addison (@ramseyaddison) October 25, 2019