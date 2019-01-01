'He'll sack Kwesi Appiah' - Ghanaians react to Okraku's election as new GFA boss
Many Ghanaians, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, have shared their thoughts about the nation's new Football Association president Kurt Okraku.
Okraku beat competition from five other contestants after three rounds of voting to become the 24th president of the West Africans country's football governing body during an Elective Congress in Accra on Friday.
Former GFA vice presidents George Afriyie and Fred Pappoe were among the contestants as were legal practitioners Amanda Clinton and George Ankamah Mensah, who each had zero votes during the polls.
Okraku succeeds Kwesi Nyantakyi, whose administration was brought down by a bribery and match-fixing scandal in June last year.
Below are some of the social media reactions:
Football remains the passion of our nation, and I urge all to rally behind him in realising his vision for the growth and development of #Ghana football. 2/2— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) October 25, 2019
Massive respect to this man Fred Pappoe. Other losing candidates left. He has stayed back voting in every round. He will be so much needed in a lot capacities in the new FA. #GFADecides2019 pic.twitter.com/iLjP9G7KD8— Saddick Adams 🇬🇭 (@SaddickAdams) October 25, 2019
For once, the football people have voted with Ghana at HEART. I'm extremely confident that Kurt is going improve the commercial aspect of our local game. Good move for me. #GhanaConnectLive #GFADecides2019 #GFADecides #GFAElections2019— Acostik Dot Sport (@AcostikDotSport) October 25, 2019
Kurt will sack Kwesi Appiah before time !!!— Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) October 25, 2019
In fact Anas and Kweku Baako has wasted our Time and Vision looking at how the GFA election was graced and influence with Money.#GFADecides2019 #CitiSports— Asante Edward (@AsanteE33804728) October 25, 2019
Congratulations @kurtokraku !!— O. W. U. R. A. K. U. 🇬🇭 (@Prime_Essien) October 25, 2019
Now these are the 3 top things to restore the Ghanaian love for the BlackStars
1. Sack Kwesi Appiah (Appoint a qualified Expatriate)
2. Get Adidas in as Our Official Kit sponsor
3. Good salaries for Premier League players #GFADecides2019 #GFA
Ohh Ghana !! 🤔— Kwadzo (@KwadzoIAm) October 25, 2019
I hear say Nyantakyi has reincarnates, is it true? #GFADecides2019 #WeAreWhoWeAre
Madam "Zero" Congratulations. 😂 Elections no be easy oo. Fear Delegates laa.#GFADecides2019 pic.twitter.com/P4kuKrqm4f— Ray Wilson Enyeminko (@EnyeminkoRay) October 25, 2019
Per my projection, I have 76-78 votes. I am trying to get to the 80 marks. For the Premier League clubs, I have 12 out of the 16 clubs.— Opoku-Amoako Kingsley (@opokuamok) October 25, 2019
None of the candidates are a threat to me. - George Afriyie 2019 #GFADecides2019
Mr. Kurt please be careful cuz all the mafias ibi GFA dem dey so shine your eyes #GFADecides2019— Nzema_JamesBond 🦅 (@plantaex) October 25, 2019
Kassa tenten 3ntor ponkor 🤣🤣🤣— Ramsey Twumasi Addison (@ramseyaddison) October 25, 2019
Eeei ,George Afriyie campaign’s hhhmmnnn #GFADecides2019
Congratulations to @kurtokrakuon your victory, please remember it’s Ghanaians you going to serve. You have a lot of promises and I know with the help of God and all the football ppl you’ll make us proud. More grace for the work 👍🏾👍🏾 #GFADecides2019— Woodward Out (@izzystickz3) October 25, 2019
Is Kurt the best man for the job? #GFADecides #GFADecides2019— Andrews_Frimpong (@AndrewsFrimpon9) October 25, 2019