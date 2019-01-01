Premier League

'He'll sack Kwesi Appiah' - Ghanaians react to Okraku's election as new GFA boss 

Many have taken to social media to express their views about the Dream FC executive chairman's new role as leader of the nation's sport

Many Ghanaians, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, have shared their thoughts about the nation's new Football Association president Kurt Okraku.

Okraku beat competition from five other contestants after three rounds of voting to become the 24th president of the West Africans country's football governing body during an Elective Congress in Accra on Friday.

Former GFA vice presidents George Afriyie and Fred Pappoe were among the contestants as were legal practitioners Amanda Clinton and George Ankamah Mensah, who each had zero votes during the polls.

Okraku succeeds Kwesi Nyantakyi, whose administration was brought down by a bribery and match-fixing scandal in June last year.

Below are some of the social media reactions:
 

