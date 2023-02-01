Hearts vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Hearts against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

It will be third vs second as Rangers will be looking to reduce the gap to Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic when Michael Beale's men take on Hearts on Wednesday.

Hearts trail Rangers by 16 points after the goalless draw against Livingston but have done well in recent weeks, winning five of their last nine league games, and are unbeaten since the defeat by Wednesday's opponents.

On the other hand, the Gers have fared well under new manager Beale wherein they registered their fifth clean sheet as beat St Johnstone 2-0 on Saturday amid a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Hearts vs Rangers date & kick-off time

Game: Hearts vs Rangers Date: February 1, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET, 7:45pm GMT, 1:15am IST (Feb 2) Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

How to watch Hearts vs Rangers on TV & live stream online

The Scottish Premiership game between Hearts and Rangers will not be shown in the United States (US).

The game is not selected for broadcast in the United Kingdom (UK), but the match will be shown on Hearts TV via PPV for fans within the UK, Ireland and internationally.

In India, there will be neither telecast nor live streaming of the game.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A N/A UK N/A Hearts TV (PPV) India N/A N/A

Hearts team news & squad

Jorge Grant will step in for Cameron Devlin who had to be taken off due to injury in the Livingston game, with Robert Snodgrass serving as another option.

Another change may come in the form of Josh Ginnelly or Garang Kuol deployed in attack in the stead of Yutaro Oda.

Hearts possible XI: Clark; Sibbick, Rowles, Kingsley; Atkinson, Kiomourtzoglou, Grant, Cochrane; Shankland, Humphrys; Ginnelly

Position Players Goalkeepers Gordon, Clark, Stewart Defenders Rowles, Hill, Halkett, Sibbick, Kingsley, Cochrane, Atkinson, Smith, Neilson Midfielders Kiomourtzoglou, Halliday, Haring, Baningime, Grant, Forrest, Mackay-Steven, Pollock, McKay, Ginnelly, Kuol, Snodgrass Forwards Shankland, Humphrys, Boyce, Oda

Rangers team news & squad

There wouldn't be much reason for Beale to tinker with his XI from the St Johnstone win as Todd Cantwell looks set to continue in the middle despite the options of John Lundstram and Antonio Colak.

Returning from injury, Ianis Hagi is also unlikely to get straight back into the XI.

Rangers possible XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Kamara, Jack; Cantwell, Tillman, Kent; Morelos