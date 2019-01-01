Hearts of Oak's Grant laments big refereeing decision in Asante Kotoko loss

The Phobians boss shares his thoughts on Sunday's loss to the Porcupine Warriors in the 2019 Ghana President's Cup

coach Kim Grant believes his side were let down by a refereeing decision in Sunday's defeat to in the 2019 President's Cup.

In what ended in a 2-1 loss away at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the Phobians gave away a 1-0 lead as the Porcupine Warriors rallied back to finish as the top side.

After a Mohammed Alhassan own goal cancelled out Kofi Kordzi's opener from the spot, Naby Laye Keita snatched the match-winner, heading home a Patrick Yeboah cross.

''I just thought that the game was pretty tight and they [Kotoko] took their chances, we didn't. We had chances. They actually had two chances and they scored them, '' Grant said in his post-match conference.

''Obviously the first half was pretty even. I think there was a bit of nervousness as well. But overall, I was quite pleased, we can still play better.

''But you know, we have got some young boys in the team and they have to get used to the expectations.

''So for me, I was quite pleased with the way we played, but we can still improve on certain matters of the game but I believe that, maybe, the first goal was offside but that's part and parcel of football.''

Hearts' Sunday defeat has increased the President's Cup title difference between themselves and Kotoko to two, the latter having now won the cup on six occasions.

The Phobians next turn their attention to the Ghana Premier League which starts on Saturday with a home game against Berekum .

