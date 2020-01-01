Hearts of Oak to continue streak against Asante Kotoko - Botchway

The Phobians' recent recruit previews Sunday's Ghana Premier League clash against their old foes

midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway believes the club are in a good position to beat arch-rivals in the Premier League on Sunday.

The two sides, Ghana's two biggest clubs and the most successful teams in the history of the domestic league, are set to renew their rivalry in a matchday six tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Whereas Kotoko have lost two of their last three league games, Hearts come into the 'Super Clash' on the back of two wins and one draw.

"It's a normal feeling playing against Kotoko on Sunday although it’s one of the biggest games," Botchway, who joined Hearts earlier this month, told Kumasi FM.

"We will continue our winning streak against Kotoko.

"I will give my best despite being a new player for the club. It doesn’t put any pressure on me.

"I believe in good preparation. With that, we will be ready for Kotoko.

"It is true the supporters play a major role in such games. They should believe in us to deliver. We will do our best to win."

Hearts and Kotoko occupy the ninth and seventh positions on the league table respectively.

They boast of a combined 42 titles between them, the Accra-based side contributing 19 of the titles.