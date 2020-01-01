Hearts of Oak throw support behind under-pressure coach Odoom
Hearts of Oak communications director Opare Addo reveals acting head coach Edward Nii Odoom will be given enough time to turn the club's fortunes around.
Odoom did not enjoy a good welcome to his new role as he was handed a 3-0 away thrashing by Medeama in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.
The assistant coach was promoted to the head coach role on an interim basis following the dismissal of Kim Grant for a poor start to the season.
“Coach Odoom is not new to the Ghana Premier League or football in Ghana," Addo told Asempa FM.
"So if you appoint him to be an assistant, you need to give him time to get the job done [as head coach].
“We need not rush to appoint a new coach.
"We will give him [Odoom] all the support and if there’s any technical support we need to give him we shall do that."
Hearts succumbed to a 2-1 loss to arch-rivals Asante Kotoko and suffered a 1-0 defeat to Berekum Chelsea in their opening game of the Premier League, leading to the sacking of Grant.
Former Hearts coach David Duncan has been mentioned among the men under consideration to take over the Phobians' job on a permanent basis.
The Accra-based side host Ebusua Dwarfs in their next league game.