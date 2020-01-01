Hearts of Oak throw support behind under-pressure coach Odoom

Club spokesperson Opare Addo speaks on the status of the acting head coach after a disappointing start to his reign

communications director Opare Addo reveals acting head coach Edward Nii Odoom will be given enough time to turn the club's fortunes around.

Odoom did not enjoy a good welcome to his new role as he was handed a 3-0 away thrashing by in the Premier League on Sunday.

The assistant coach was promoted to the head coach role on an interim basis following the dismissal of Kim Grant for a poor start to the season.

“Coach Odoom is not new to the Ghana Premier League or football in Ghana," Addo told Asempa FM.

"So if you appoint him to be an assistant, you need to give him time to get the job done [as head coach].

“We need not rush to appoint a new coach.

"We will give him [Odoom] all the support and if there’s any technical support we need to give him we shall do that."

Hearts succumbed to a 2-1 loss to arch-rivals and suffered a 1-0 defeat to Berekum in their opening game of the Premier League, leading to the sacking of Grant.

Former Hearts coach David Duncan has been mentioned among the men under consideration to take over the Phobians' job on a permanent basis.

The Accra-based side host in their next league game.

