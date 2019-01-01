Hearts of Oak spokesman rubbishes Grant sacking speculation

The coach has received backing from his club amid reports of being shown the exit door

communications director Opare Addo has dispelled rumours about a supposed sacking of club head coach Kim Grant.

The trainer has come under fire on the back of recent results, particularly a 2-1 loss to archrivals in the 2019 President's Cup and a 1-0 home defeat to Berekum on the opening day of the 2019-20 Premier League on Sunday.

On Monday, the former Ghana international, who has also had questions about his coaching certification and qualification, was reported to have been dismissed from his post.

"Management has given him maximum support from day one," Addo told Angel FM on Tuesday.

"There has been commentaries here and there but the club stands firm behind him and making sure he gets a peaceful mind to concentrate on his job very well.

"Everything will not be smooth for you in life. Sometimes bad situations come. When such things happen, you stay focused, you stay calm and you concentrate very well.

"There was news all over that Grant has been fired. As I speak to you, he is still at post. He'll lead the team to train this morning."

Hearts also suffered disappointments in the Ghana Special Competition and Special Competition Knockout earlier this year.

The Phobians, 19-time league champions who last won the title in 2009, face in their next game on Sunday.

Grant was appointed as Hearts' director of football and first-team coach in November 2018.