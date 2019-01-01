Hearts of Oak sign MacKartey from Elmina Sharks in a long-term move

The midfielder has signed a long-term contract with the Phobians to become the latest addition in Kim Grant's set-up ahead of the new season.

Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of midfielder Charles MacKartey from Elmina Sharks in a long term deal, the two clubs have officially announced.

The 22-year-old had a wonderful run in the first round of the 2017-18 Ghana Premier League season which was truncated due to scandals.

MacKartey made 11 appearances and scored two goals for the Botweako Mba which caught the eye of Hearts' scouts in the Central region.

"Hearts of Oak is delighted to announce the signing of Elmina Sharks midfielder Charles MacKarthy," a club statement read.

Congratulations to Charles Mackarthy on signing for @HeartsOfOakGH . We wish you the very best of luck at your new club. pic.twitter.com/geHldKYn3U

— ELMINA SHARKS F.C (@ElminaSharks) January 8, 2019

MacKarthy has become the third major signing of Hearts new coach Kim Grant after goalkeeper Richmond Ayi and defender Mohammed Alhassan.