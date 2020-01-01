Hearts of Oak saved late as Aduana Stars play to Asante Kotoko's advantage

The Phobians scored late to salvage a point while the Fire Boys missed a chance to go clear on top of the league table

A late Mohammed Alhassan goal spared 's blushes in a 1-1 draw with Allies in the Premier League on Sunday.

Alhassan, a preliminary squad member for Ghana for the 2019 (Afcon) in , scored four minutes to full-time to draw the Phobians level after Samuel Armah put the hosts in the lead in the Matchweek 13 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The one point sees Hearts move up to ninth on the league table, two places and two points above Allies.

Elsewhere, , one point below joint-leaders and coming into Sunday's match, missed an opportunity to go above the top two as they could only settle for a point in a 0-0 stalemate with fifth-placed .

Kotoko earlier beat Karela United 1-0 on Friday while Medeama were held to 0-0 draw by King Faisal on Saturday.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, eighth-spotted Bechem United and 14th-positioned Dreams FC similarly played out a 0-0 draw.

In the fourth and final match of Sunday, a Sule Musa 64th-minute effort earned Eleven Wonders a 1-0 stunning home triumph over Berekum . Wonders sit 10th on the table as The Blues occupy fourth position.

Sunday's fixtures concluded Matchweek 13's round of games in the Premier League.