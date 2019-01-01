Hearts of Oak part ways with goalkeeper Ernest Sowah

The Phobians have intensified restructuring ahead of the new season, with more departures and arrivals in sight

have announced the departure of goalkeeper Ernest Sowah who joined the Accra-based club a year ago.

Sowah was signed from in 2018, and soon became the Phobians’ No.1 goalkeeper but an injury sustained last season forced him to forfeit the position.

Hearts are currently left with two goalkeepers, Richmond Ayi and Ben Mensah, a third will be recruited soon according to reports.

Newly promoted defender Yusif Alhassan, who spent last season at Hearts of Oak youth side Auroras, has also been released.

“Goalkeeper Ernest Sowah and defender Yusif Alhassan have both been released from the club. We wish the two players the best of luck in their careers going forward,” the club published on their official website on Monday.



Key midfielder Malik Akowuah, who reportedly declined to renew his three-year contract, has left Hearts as well, the club confirmed in a statement.

''Accra Hearts of Oak Club has taken the option not to renew the contract of midfielder Malik Akowuah following the expiration of his three-year deal at the club.

''We thank him for his professional service to the club and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.''

The Premier League new season is expected to begin next month.