'Hearts of Oak not a small club and players must step up' - Grant

The Phobians boss has a word of advice for his men ahead of start of the new season

coach Kim Grant has charged his players rise up to a level worthy of representing a club with a pedigree as big as that of the Accra-based outfit.

The Phobians are currently deep into pre-season training as the 2019-20 Premier League campaign beckons.

When the term starts, Hearts will undoubtedly be fixated on breaking a 12-year jinx to win the league for the first time since 2007.

“We have two important games at the weekend," Grant said, as reported by Footballmadeinghana.

"That’s what I’m looking at so that we will get more match fitness.

“The players have to step up because Hearts of Oak is not a small club.

"The expectations, demand and pressure is there so you need to adopt.

Article continues below

"I believe in the players so that’s why they are here.”

Hearts are the second most successful club in the history of the Ghana Premier League, having won the title on 20 occasions.

The Phobians also clinched the Caf title and Caf Confederation Cup, in 2000 and 2004, respectively.

