Hearts of Oak name Boadu as Papic successor

The Phobians have a new manager at the helm of affairs following the departure of the Serbian coach for South Africa's Black Leopards

Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak have named former Medeama coach Samuel Boadu as the permanent replacement for the departed Kosta Papic.

The Phobians were silent on the exact length of Boadu's contract, but media reports say the coach will be at the helm of affairs for the next three-and-half seasons.

Youth coach Samuel Nii Noye had been in charge of the club on an interim basis since Papic vacated the post last month.

“I would like to use this opportunity to thank the President and the board of Hearts of Oak to let me be part of this beautiful family," Boadu said on his latest appointment.

"I will like to say God bless them because I have been looking for this opportunity for quite a long [time] and, I believe this is the time for me to be part of the Phobia family.

“I’m so proud of myself to be a coach for Phobia."

Hearts were engulfed in controversy over the last few weeks as former Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Enyimba coach Papic left the Accra-based side, citing interference from the club's Management Committee among the reasons behind his decision.

Appointed for a second spell in December, having first led the club in 2009, the Serbian held on to his recent job for barely three months, and has since taken up a new job at South African outfit Black Leopards.

Hearts, meanwhile, did not just sit back in the face of Papic's allegations as they launched attacks of their own.

Board members Vincent Odotei Sowah and Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe both branded the 60-year-old a "liar", claiming, instead, that the coach was guilty of favouritism during his short reign.

Club captain Mohammed Fatawu corroborated management's claim during a press conference.

Boadu, meanwhile, quit his job as head coach of Medeama last week to take over the Phobians' lead position.

After 16 rounds of matches in the Premier League this season, Hearts occupy the fifth position, a 0-0 draw with arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday their last result.

