Hearts of Oak mutually terminate contract of N'Guessan

The Phobians have released the Ivorian midfielder barely ten months after joining the team

Hearts of Oak have terminated the contract of midfielder Camara N'Guessan, bringing to an end his ten-month stay.

The 28-year-old, who signed a two-year deal with the Phobians, failed to impress new coach Kim Grant, who took over from Seth Hoffman two months ago.

According to reports, Grant advised the club's board of directors to replace the midfielder with a younger player in line with the vision of rejuvenating the outfit.

"The Hearts of Oak management has mutually terminated the contract of midfielder Camara N'Guessan. We thank him for his professional conduct during his stay at the Club and wishes him well for the future," a club statement read.

N'Guessan made three league appearances for Hearts in the first half of the season. He also made one appearance in the FA Cup.