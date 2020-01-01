Hearts of Oak leave it late against Bechem United as Asante Kotoko draw

The Phobians netted in injury time to register three points while their rivals and Ashanti Gold claimed a point apiece

A Kofi Kordzi double inspired to a 3-2 home win over Bechem United in match week 10 of the Premier League on Sunday.

As things looked headed for a draw, the striker netted the winner in the fifth minute of injury time to snatch all three points for the hosts at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Prince Adu Kwabena put the visitors in front in the 29th minute before Kordzi restored parity for Hearts three minutes later.

The Phobians then went in front through captain Mohammed Fatawu but Hafiz Wontah hit back for Bechem to level the score again.

Then Kordzi popped up again with a late strike to ensure a 3-2 win for Edward Nii Odoom's outfit who have moved to seventh on the league table.

Elsewhere, and settled for a 0-0 draw in their regional derby at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The two teams sit joint-top of the table with 18 points.

and , who were part of four teams joint-top of the table heading into the match week, have dropped down by a point after suffering a shocking defeat on Sunday.

At Akoon Park in Tarkwa, Medeama succumbed to a 2-1 home defeat to 10th-placed Elmina Sharks who had Mustapha Alhaji and Bernard Boateng to thank for a comeback victory. The visitors scored the first goal through Prince Opoku Agyemang.

At the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman, 12th-placed Liberty Professionals handed Aduana a 5-2 away thrashing.

The visitors netted through Alfred Opoku and Yahaya Mohammed but a double each from Alhassan Mubarak and Elvis Kyei Baffour, as well as a goal from Abass Nuhu, won all three points for the Scientific Soccer Lads.

Earlier on Saturday, Berekum , who now share same points with Aduana and Medeama, missed an opportunity to go top of the table following a surprise 3-1 home loss to Allies.

The hosts scored through Augustine Henneh but Victorien Adebayor's double and Samuel Armah's effort won all three points for the visitors at the Golden City Park.

Wafa, sixth on the table, and eighth-positioned Dreams FC settled for a 0-0 stalemate at Wafa Sports Complex in Sogakope.

Two second-half goals from Seidu Abubakar and Ishmael Antwi ensured a comeback win for Aduana Stars over Karela United who scored a first-half opener through Sadiq Alhassan. Third-from bottom Dwarfs sit one point above Karela on the league table.

On Friday, a 78th-minute goal handed Eleven Wonders a 2-1 triumph over King Faisal as match week 10 of the Ghana Premier League got underway. Samuel Boakye's effort sealed all three points for the Sekondi-based side after Abu Musa Sule cancelled out Ibrahim Osman's early strike for Faisal at Nana Ameyaw Park.

In the second and last match of Friday, Legon Cities and Great Olympics settled for a 1-1 draw in their city derby at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Yakubu Mohammed netted to give Cities the lead in the 23rd minute but Ibrahim Sulley hit back for Oly to level the score on 38 minutes.