Hearts of Oak high in confidence ahead of Liberty Professionals clash - Odoom

The Phobians boss looks ahead to their matchday five tie against the Scientific Soccer Lads in Accra

interim coach Edward Nii Odoom believes his team have been lifted by recent positive results ahead of their Premier League derby against Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

The city rivals are set for a showdown on matchday five at the Karl Reindorf Park in Dansoman, Accra.

After defeats in their opening two games, the Phobians bounced back with a 2-0 home triumph over on matchday three and followed it up with a 0-0 away draw with Wafa.

“The players played very well at Sogakope," Odoom, who took over from sacked Kim Grant after matchday one, told Graphic Sports.

"I believe their confidence is up now at the moment going into the game with Liberty.

“Looking at their last two performances, I can say that the team spirit is back.

"They [players] are ready to make a significant impact in the league."

The Phobians occupy 12th spot on the league table.

Liberty, who beat Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 on Wednesday to register their first win of the season after successive draws, hold the ninth position on the standings.

