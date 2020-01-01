Hearts of Oak eyeing Dreams FC win to get over Asante Kotoko setback

The Phobians director Frederick Moore speaks on their Ghana Premier League disappointment at the hands of their old foes

managing director Frederick Moore is looking forward to a prompt return to winning ways following Sunday's derby defeat to in the Premier League.

Having seemingly gotten their campaign back on track after a poor start to the season, the Phobians suffered disappointment in the clash with their arch-rivals, succumbing to a 2-1 home loss in a matchweek six fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Guinean striker Naby Laye Keita scored a stoppage-time winner for Kotoko from a penalty.

''We are all disappointed. From the board chairman down to management, everyone is disappointed because we had a lot of confidence going into the game,'' Moore told Oyerepa FM.

''We will carry on with the ongoing work to make sure that we are successful in our next game.

''We go into every match wanting to win. Well done to Kotoko for the game they won, we felt we had a chance to win.

"It's just unfortunate we conceded the penalty which caused our loss.

''For the penalty I don't want to comment on it because if we have any case we will channel it to the appropriate quarters.''

Hearts next face Dreams FC away in Dawu.

The Phobians, who currently occupy the 12th position on the league table, are looking to win a first title since 2009.

