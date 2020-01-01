Hearts of Oak drop points again in Ghana Premier League

The Phobians could not gain maximum points in their clash with Elmina Sharks

settled for a point as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Elmina Sharks in the Premier League on Sunday.

Dennis Mensah stunned the Phobians with the opener for the visitors but Kofi Kordzi equalised shortly after in the matchweek 12 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts sit ninth on the league table, two places and one point below Sharks.

Berekum have moved to tie with at the top of the log after a 4-2 thrashing of King Faisal at home at the Golden City Park.

Stephen Amankonah scored twice for the Blues, in addition to goals from Jordan Opoku and Richard Kissi Boateng. Ibrahim Osman and Boateng Frimpong netted the visitors' goals

, who are tied with third-placed on 21 points, suffered a humiliation at the hands of Wafa, who registered a 6-1 win on the day.

Wafa's Konadu Yiadom and Daniel Owusu each grabbed a double, while Andrews Ntim and Ibrahim Abukari added the remaining goals. Amos Kofi Nkrumah scored for AshGold to briefly make the score 1-1.

At the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman, Elvis Kyei Baffour's 65th-minute strike spurred Liberty Professionals to a 1-0 home victory over second-from-bottom Karela United. The Scientific Soccer Lads have moved to 10th on the log.

In Cape Coast, , third from bottom of the table, were held to a 0-0 draw by visiting Allies, who occupy the 11th position.



will host Great Olympics in the last game of matchweek 12 on Monday.

Asante Kotoko, on Friday, handed Bechem United a 3-1 defeat.