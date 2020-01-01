Hearts of Oak defender Sulley addresses exit rumours as Moore reacts to Kordzi's offer

The centre-back talks about his future amid a Qatari offer for his teammate

defender Nuru Sulley has dispelled rumours of being on his way out of the club five months after signing for the Accra-based outfit.

The former Alanyaspor of centre-back rejoined the Phobians on a two-year deal in April after a first stint between 2011 and 2014.

Recent media speculation says he is on the verge of cutting his stay, having reportedly received a lucrative offer from a club abroad.

"I was surprised to hear I’m leaving Hearts of Oak. I do not know where the news is coming from. It is astonishing to me," Sulley told Kumasi FM.

"The fans must disregard this and treat it with much contempt.

"I want to at least play this season for Hearts of Oak, win the league and reach the group stages of the ."

In 2011, Sulley quit Hearts for Libyan outfit Al-Nasr Benghazi before later transferring to Tala'ea El Gaish in .

He was then signed by Libyan fold Al-Ittihad Tripoli, from where he moved Turkish club Alanyaspor for a two-year spell between 2015 and 2017.

"We have not received any proposal for Nuru Sulley as speculated," Hearts chief executive officer Frederick Moore told Oyerepa FM.

"All that came in was before the lockdown which was an invitation for a trial but we have not heard from the club again.

"The player is aware and the board is also in the known."

Sulley has not been the only Hearts player reported to be heading out as striker Kofi Kordzi has been said to have received a strong offer from Qatari side Al-Sailiya.

”I heard about it [Kordzi's offer] even before the transfer news came out, I am aware there are talks ongoing," Sulley told Atinka TV on his teammate's situation.

"What I say is we are all playing football because of money and time is running out for us.

”So I think if indeed something like this has come in Kofi’s way, I will plead with management to consider his family and allow him to go."

Kordzi scored six league goals in 14 games for Hearts last season.

"Hearts board want the striker [Kodzi] to stay, we will do our best but if he wants to go, we will allow him," Moore told Oyerepa FM.

”The proposal didn’t quote any figure but in negotiating with them, that was where the $200,000 [€169,711being speculated around] came in.

”We have met the player to extend his contract and this was when this proposal came in. We will do what is best for the club and the player as well.”

Hearts are the second most successful club in the history of the Premier League.