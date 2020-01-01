Hearts of Oak confirm signing of Niger midfielder Abdourahamane

The Phobians have sealed a deal for one of their four transfer targets

have completed the signing of Niger international Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali, the club has announced.

The midfielder joins the Phobians on a two-year deal, having last played for Sudanese side Al-Merrikh.

"Hearts of Oak is delighted to announce the signing of Niger national team player Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali," the Accra-based side announced on Thursday.

More teams

"The defensive midfielder has signed a two-year contract with us,"

📸 | @HeartsOfOakGH is delighted to announce the signing of Niger 🇳🇪 national team player, Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali. The defensive midfielder has signed a 2-year contract with us. #WeclomeMamane

🔴💛🔵#AHOSC pic.twitter.com/4ylESrRYVn — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) March 26, 2020

Abdourahamane, who has also played for AS Douanes and JS Tahoua in his homeland, is one of four targets of the Phobians for the transfer window.

"Hearts Of Oak will be announcing the signing of four new players as requested by coach Odoom," the Phobians revealed earlier in the day.

"The club is grateful to the Board Chairman, for his continuous support and commitment to the club.

"Watch out for our new signings as we will be announcing daily."

Article continues below

🗣 | @HeartsOfOakGH will be announcing the signing of four 4️⃣ new players as requested by coach Odoom. The club is grateful to the Board Chairman, for his continuous support and commitment to the club.

Watch out for our new signings as we will be announcing daily.



🔴💛🔵#AHOSC — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) March 26, 2020

Hearts are looking to strengthen their squad to aid their chase for the Premier League title.

Currently ninth on the table, the Accra-based side aims to win the league for the first time since 2009.

They are the second most successful club in the history of the competition, having won the title on 19 occasions.