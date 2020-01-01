Hearts of Oak's Confederation Cup hero Sannie Mohammed explains ditching football for Ghana police

Former goalkeeper Sannie Mohammed has shed light on his decision to prematurely ditch football to join the police.

After gaining prominence in 2004-05 in helping the Phobians win the Caf Confederation Cup, the 33-year-old mysteriously soon vanished from the football scene.

Years on, it emerged he quit football to take up a job with the national security force.

“The players' welfare has not been a priority for the clubs in Ghana," Sannie told Best FM.

“The players are not insured, hence, some players suffer after their retirement from football.

“Working in the government sector is a different thing altogether.

“You will be paid at the end of the month coupled with the insurance package you will enjoy upon your retirement.”

Sannie saved two shots as Hearts beat country rivals 8-7 in a penalty shoot-out in the second leg of the cup final.



He joined the Phobians in 2003, taking over from Sammy Adjei as the club's No.1, and left in 2008 after being found surplus to requirements by new coach Kosta Papic.

