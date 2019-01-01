Hearts of Oak complete signing of Sumaila

The Phobians have added the defender to their squad for the upcoming season

Hearts of Oak have announced the signing of defender Ibrahim Larry Sumaila, a free agent who formerly played for Greek Super League side PAOK FC.

The 26-year-old had a two-week trial last month with the Phobians after returning to Ghana to relaunch his career.

Sumaila signed a two-year deal with an option to extend it with another year based on his performance.

"Hearts of Oak is excited to announce the signing of defender Ibrahim Larry Sumaila formerly of Greece Super League side PAOK FC," a club statement read.

@HeartsOfOakGH

"It is a great moment for me to join the greatest club. I'm really excited today," Sumaila said.

"I will work very hard to prove that it wasn't a wrong call by the technical team to hand me a contract. I hope the supporters will rally behind us even in times of struggles because they are a very important factor in football," he added.

Sumailia is now the fourth major signing of coach Kim Grant since he took over in November following the arrivals of former Wafa captain Mohammed Alhassan, goalkeeper Richmond Ayi and Charles MacKartey.