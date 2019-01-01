Hearts of Oak have signed striker Kofi Kordzi from Royal FC in a three-year deal, the club has announced.

The 22-year-old had a two-week trial with the Phobians during which he impressed. He scored twice as Hearts defeated Ghana U-20 national team 2-0 in a friendly and also provided an assist in the the 2-1 victory over Skyy FC last weekend.

"Hearts of Oak is delighted to announce the signing of Striker Kofi Kordzi from Royal FC. [🔴] [💛] [🔵] #WelcomeKofi," a club statement read.

Kordzi has become the sixth major signing by the club since Kim Grant took over as new coach in November.

The other five new players are goalkeeper Richmond Ayi, defender Hassan Mohammed and midfielders Charles MacKarthy, Ibrahim Sumaila and Dominic Eshun.