Hearts of Oak coach Odoom: We cannot be overawed by the occasion against Asante Kotoko

The Phobians trainer looks ahead to Sunday's clash with their familiar foes in Accra

coach Edward Nii Odoom wants his side to exploit their home advantage when they host in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Phobians are set to take on their arch-rivals on matchday six of the top-flight at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Whereas Kotoko have lost two of their last three league games, Hearts come into the 'Super Clash' on the back of two wins and one draw. The last game ended in a 2-1 comeback win over Liberty Professionals.

“We have had some good training sessions since our last game with Liberty Professionals," Odoom said, as reported by Hearts on Facebook.

"The confidence level among the boys is high with the hunger to deliver unimaginably.

“The boys are determined to win this game on Sunday.

Article continues below

"I believe the performance will be a massive improvement on what we have produced in our last two games against Wafa and Liberty Professionals.

‘’We cannot be overawed by the occasion and we must make the most of our home advantage with the support of our fans as we go for the win."

The two biggest football clubs in Ghana, Hearts and Kotoko have 19 and 23 league titles to their names, respectively.

