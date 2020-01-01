Hearts of Oak coach Odoom rues profligacy in Ashanti Gold draw

The Phobians boss reflects on Thursday's Ghana Premier League fixture against the Miners

coach Edward Nii Odoom believes his side had enough chances to win Thursday's Premier League encounter with .

The Phobians missed out on the victory at home as they were held to a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts are ninth on the league standings, five places below the Miners.

“I think it was a nice game, we had all the chances to win but we blew it away," Odoom told the press after the game.

“We were doing our high pressing and creating our chances but I don’t know what happened.

"We will keep working hard and hopefully we will get there.”

AshGold boss Kasim Gokyildiz, however, appeared satisfied with the match's outcome.

"The mentality was to win the game but we didn't utilise our chances, just as Hearts of Oak," the Miners coach told the media.

"I think the result is quite good.

"In fact it was a tough match and I'm satisfied with the result."

Hearts face second-placed in their next game as AshGold host 10th-positioned Liberty Professionals.