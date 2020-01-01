Hearts of Oak coach Odoom reveals disappointment in Elmina Sharks draw

The Phobians boss reflects on Sunday's Ghana Premier League matchweek 12 tie in Accra

boss Edward Nii Odoom believes they let their supporters down by failing to secure a win in their Premier League encounter with Elmina Sharks on Sunday.

Kofi Kordzi's equaliser helped the Phobians earn a 1-1 draw in the matchweek 12 fixture at home, the visitors having taken the lead through Dennis Mensah.

The result has left the Accra-based side ninth on the league table.

"I think we have disappointed our fans very well," Odoom told the media after the game.

"This is one match we should have won because we promised ourselves that the five matches here is operation 15 points and today's result means we have disappointed everybody.

"It is a very bad day, I will plead with the supporters that they should be very patient with us.

"In fact, it is a very difficult moment for us."

Hearts will hope to make amends with three points in their next league tie against Allies.

The Phobians, 19-time champions, have set sights on winning the league for the first time since 2009.

