Hearts of Oak coach Odoom in defiant mood despite Medeama humiliation

The Phobians boss shares his thoughts on Sunday's loss in the Ghana Premier League

interim coach Edward Nii Odoom believes he is up to the task of overturning the club's bad fortunes despite a big loss in his first game on Sunday.

Having taken over as head coach due to the dismissal of Kim Grant for a run of poor results, Odoom's first game was not any different as the Phobians succumbed to a 3-0 away defeat to on matchday two of the Premier League.

Prince Opoku Agyemang scored twice for the hosts while Nana Kofi Babil added a third goal to seal all three points at Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

“There is no pressure. The job is not bigger than me, I have coached for 30 years. I have handled different teams like Real Sportive and many others. I'm not new in the game," Odoom said after the game.

“We must beef up the squad. I think the midfield needs some additions. We need creative midfielders and box-to-box midfielders who can fight for the ball for us.”

“I think that [first] goal brought us down. Our boys came back but Medeama were very physical and that worried us. Medeama were more aggressive than us.

"We need to be organized for our next game. When you lose the ball you must react quickly but we were somehow slow.”

Having lost their two league games played thus far, Hearts sit joint-bottom of the table with zero points, together with Eleven Wonders, King Faisal, and city rivals Great Olympics.

The Phobians next face Dwarfs in a game which will see both sides fighting for their first point of the campaign.

