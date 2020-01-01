Hearts of Oak coach Odoom explains reason for Asante Kotoko defeat

The Phobians trainer sheds light on Sunday's lost to their old foes in the Ghana Premier League

coach Edward Nii Odoom believes his side were let down by a breakdown in communication in Sunday's derby loss to arch-rivals in the Premier League.

The Phobians were left disappointed in the matchday six fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium as Naby Laye Keita converted a stoppage-time penalty to ensure a 2-1 away triumph for the Porcupine Warriors.

Justice Blay put the visitors in the lead in the 11th minute before Joseph Esso restored parity with a header after the break.

"Nothing went wrong for us, my boys played very well," Odoom said at the post-match press conference.

"You could see how we were dictating the pace of the game.

"Lack of communication went a bit wrong for us. But it was a good performance.

"If I watch what the team is doing, from where we are coming from, I think it’s perfect."

The result has taken Kotoko to fourth on the league table as Hearts occupy 12th position.

The two teams are the biggest clubs in Ghana, boasting a combined 42 league titles between them.

Hearts contributed 19 of the titles.