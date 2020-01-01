Hearts of Oak coach Odoom explains reason for Asante Kotoko defeat
Hearts of Oak coach Edward Nii Odoom believes his side were let down by a breakdown in communication in Sunday's derby loss to arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.
The Phobians were left disappointed in the matchday six fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium as Naby Laye Keita converted a stoppage-time penalty to ensure a 2-1 away triumph for the Porcupine Warriors.
Justice Blay put the visitors in the lead in the 11th minute before Joseph Esso restored parity with a header after the break.
"Nothing went wrong for us, my boys played very well," Odoom said at the post-match press conference.
"You could see how we were dictating the pace of the game.
"Lack of communication went a bit wrong for us. But it was a good performance.
"If I watch what the team is doing, from where we are coming from, I think it’s perfect."
The result has taken Kotoko to fourth on the league table as Hearts occupy 12th position.
The two teams are the biggest clubs in Ghana, boasting a combined 42 league titles between them.
Hearts contributed 19 of the titles.