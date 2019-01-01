Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant would consider Ghana job offer

The 46-year-old speaks on the possibility of replacing James Appiah as trainer of the Black Stars

head coach and director of football Kim Grant will only consider an offer to become the new coach if his club gives him permission.

The 46-year-old is among the local candidates speculated as a possible replacement for current Black Stars coach James Appiah, whose future has been thrown in doubt following a disappointing campaign at the recent in .

technical director Charles Akonnor has also been mentioned as an option.

"I have a contract with Hearts Of Oak," Grant told Citi Sports.

"If the Ghana Football Association is interested to give me the Black Stars job, they have to speak to the club.

"My sole priority is Hearts.

"I would not be considering any approach unless the club gives me permission.”

Grant, a former Ghana international, was appointed Hearts coach on a three-year deal in November last year.

He coached in 2016 and led Elmina Sharks as technical director from 2017 to 2018.

Ghana suffered a Round of 16 elimination at Afcon 2019, their first time of failing to make the quarter-finals since 2006.

