Hearts of Oak coach Grant reveals pre-season challenges as Ghana Premier League beckons 

coach Kim Grant has revealed he is having to deal with some setbacks including injury worries as his side continue preparations for the new season.

The Accra-based outfit have reached an intense phase of their preseason programme, with the Premier League only about two weeks away.

They have been boosted by a penalty shoot-out win over city rivals Great Olympics in the Homowo Cup on Sunday.

“It has not been a smooth pre-season for me because I had players with the national teams and there were others who were injured," Grant said as reported by Citi Sports.

"In addition, I had some players coming in and they needed to gel with the rest of the team.

"But then, I think we did well against Olympics.

"I am still building the squad for the new season.

"I believe that things will get better when I have everyone back, the squad will be stronger.”

Hearts, the second most successful club in the history of the league with 20 titles, are eyeing a first title since 2007.

The top flight has been tentatively set to commence on November 3