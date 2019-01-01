Hearts of Oak coach Grant eyeing a second win against Elmina Sharks

The Phobians new boss believes he could out-jump his former side in the midweek fixture

coach Kim Grant is hoping to claim all three points when he comes against Elmina Sharks which happens to be his former club as a coach.

The ’s Normalisation Committee Special Competition enters its second matchday on Wednesday, with the Phobians travelling to Elmina for their meeting.

Hearts opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Dream FC last weekend and want to make it two victories on the bounce, as a distance rivalry heats up with the league’s other giant , who won their opener as well, against .

"It's always good to go back to your former club but for me it's not about my old tea, it is about how we are going to perform," Grant said, as reported by Hearts official website.

"Hearts of Oak is my new employer. I have a job to do and we will approach the game with the same mentality, same preparations and go there and create some chances to win the match," he added.

"I'm sure they will be prepared but we won't be any different and we will work hard to pick all three points so hopefully we pick up six points in two games."

However, it would not be as easy, as Elmina Sharks, who held Allies to a draw on Sunday, would fight to hold their own on home soil.