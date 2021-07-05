Hearts of Oak coach Boadu rues missed chance as Asante Kotoko battle goes on

The Phobians boss reacts to their stalemate with Ebusua Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has expressed disappointment by their missed opportunity to beat Ebusua Dwarfs to three points in the Ghana Premier League.

In a heated title fight with archrivals Asante Kotoko, the Phobians spurned a chance to put themselves one point closer from the royal diadem after settling for a 1-1 draw in the matchday 32 fixture in Cape Coast.

Only three points separate the two teams atop the table with two more rounds of matches to go.

"We are not done yet. We are still on course and anything can happen,” Boadu explained, as reported by Footballghana.

"We wanted to win this match so that we can widen the gap from three to six points but look at what happened. I am not happy at all.

"They were a little bit down because they thought Dwarfs is a weak side so they can beat them so they relaxed.

"We don’t go like that we should go all out so that we can win the subsequent matches because we need to take the league title."

Home side Dwarfs scored first through Dennis Korsah-Akoumah in the 84th minute but Kojo Obeng Junior hit back for the Phobians in the third minute of injury time to spare their blushes.

“The game was very exciting, very competitive, the two teams played their hearts out," Dwarfs coach James Kuuku Dadzie said.

“I think we should have won the game but that is football.

“Matching Hearts of Oak is a plus for us and that will motivate us to go to Techiman to something better.

"We have a game against King Faisal and we are aiming for all three points and that is the objective for the team,"

Dwarfs are also in a fierce battle to avoid relegation. Presently, they sit only one point above the relegation zone.

“Definitely we didn’t expect them to equalize at this point, we wanted to defend the one goal that we scored," Korsah remarked.

“Looking at the time we scored and the time they scored, it really feels like a defeat.

“We didn’t perform badly today, we played our hearts out, it’s just unfortunate that they came back during the dying minute of the game,"

Hearts face Liberty Professionals in the penultimate matchday as Dwarfs take on King Faisal.