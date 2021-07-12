Hearts of Oak coach Boadu reacts to Ghana Premier League title triumph

The Phobians boss reflects on leading the club to their first Premier League title since 2009

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has described their current set-up as "unique" after the club clinched their first Ghana Premier League title in 12 years on Sunday.

After over a decade of disappointments, the Phobians finally exorcised their demons after holding Liberty Professionals to a 1-1 draw to open a four-point lead at the top of the table ahead of the final round of games.

It is their first title since 2009.

"It’s like there is something unique in the Hearts of Oak team," Boadu, who joined Hearts from Medeama in March, has said, as reported by Africa-Foot.

“When I came, they welcomed me and supported me a lot, especially the management and the supporters as well. They were always advising me, encouraging me, they told me that I can do it so I should push it up.

“I will make sure I will not be swollen-headed. I will make sure I work extra. This is a motivational cup or win, so it will prepare me to go higher and higher.”

Hearts opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time through Daniel Afriyie Barnieh but Kwame Paul levelled the score for the visitors late in the game to ensure the spoils were shared.

The Phobians' league triumph ahead of the final matchday was partly due to a defeat on the part of closest contenders Asante Kotoko, who suffered a 2-1 away loss to Bechem United on Sunday.

“It [the league] means a lot [to us] and I feel very very happy because it’s been a while that Hearts won this trophy," Afriyie said.

"We have written our names in the [good] books."

The second most successful club in the GPL, Hearts have now won 20 league titles in all, three fewer successes than arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians have not only won the league trophy but have also, by the feat, secured a place in the Caf Champions League next season.

Article continues below

“We are excited because we went 12 matches unbeaten, we conceded the least number of goals, so we are very excited," said Hearts board member Vincent Sowah Odotei.

“We thank all the supporters. Everybody who made this possible."

Hearts will face Wafa in their last match of the season.