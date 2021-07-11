Hearts of Oak clinch first Ghana Premier League title in 12 years as Asante Kotoko fall

The Phobians have won their 20th title after claiming a point in their encounter with Liberty Professionals

A Hearts of Oak draw and an Asante Kotoko defeat has handed the former their first Ghana Premier League title in 12 years on Sunday.

On Sunday, Hearts and Liberty Professionals settled for a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium as Kotoko succumbed to a 2-1 away loss to Bechem United on the penultimate matchday of the season.

The Phobians have in-form attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to thank for the opener but Kwame Paul hit back for the away side to level the score.

Kotoko, on the other hand, fell to Bechem who won thanks to a Steven Owusu double. Solomon Sarfo-Taylor registered the visitors’ consolation goal.

The sequence of results has placed Hearts on 61 points ahead of the final round of matches, while Kotoko are second on 57 points. With four points separating the two sides, the Phobians are confirmed champions of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League.

It is their first title since 2009 and puts their trophy tally at 20, now three behind Kotoko.

Liberty, who drew with Hearts, and Bechem, who beat Kotoko, meanwhile, are fourth from bottom and 12th, respectively, on the standings.

Elsewhere, Wafa firmly hold the third position after handing Karela United a 2-0 home defeat. Augustine Boakye and Lawrence Agyekum were the heroes of the day for the Academy Boys. Karela, on the other hand, have dropped to the eighth position.

At the Dawu Park, Aduana Stars beat Inter Allies 4-2, courtesy of strikes from Benjamin Tweneboah, Emmanuel Osei Baffour, Kofigo Brabby and Farouk Adams, to move to the fourth position. Dreams, who have fallen to sixth on the log, scored through Shaibu Taufiq and Kalu Sunday.

Medeama failed to register three points to keep up the chase for a top-four place as they lost 3-1 away to Eleven Wonders. Goals from Mohammed Tetteh Nortey, Kwayie Simms and Abass Ganiu won the day for Wonders, who are 11th on the log.

At the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, Ashanti Gold 10th on the table, and Dreams FC, sixth on the log, played out a 0-0 draw.

In Berekum, Kofi Owusu and Benjamin Abaidoo netted to ensure a 2-1 home victory for Great Olympics, whose consolation came from Ghana midfielder Gladson Awako. Olympics are seventh on the standings, two places above the Blues.

Elmina Sharks added three more points to their tally through a 2-0 win over 14th-spotted Legon Cities. Benjamin Boateng and James Bissue found the back of the net for second-from-bottom Sharks.

A Zubairu Ibrahim double sealed a 2-0 victory for King FaIsal, 13th on the table, over relegation-trapped Ebusua Dwarfs.