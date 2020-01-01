Hearts of Oak chief Moore wants football prioritised in Ghana's Covid-19 financial support for businesses

Heats of Oak chief executive officer Frederick Moore wants football to be considered in the government of 's intended assistance to local businesses in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Government has launched a Covid-19 Trust Fund which aims to raise money to help the nation's fight against the pandemic. Some affected businesses will benefit from this fund.

Currently, all public gatherings, including sports events, have been banned as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease which has so far infected over 1,118,489 persons worldwide and killed 64,103. The Ghana Premier League has consequently been temporarily suspended.

"I think football should be the first beneficiaries of the Covid-19 Fund because football is one of the few activities when going on well really projects both happiness and economic growth," Moore said on Asempa FM.

"Second, every company struggling now would need some support but we have got a double [need since we were already struggling before Covid-19 broke out] so if anybody should need support, we should be number one.

"One of the key roles of any government is to provide security, health and education for its citizenry. This is a medical emergency that is happening to the whole world, it behoves the government to provide that security for us. My argument is that football is one of the few things that cuts across the whole nation.

"Can you imagine if football in Ghana is strong and we win the Africa Cup again or we go to the World Cup and get to the final, what economic development, the buzz and the happiness that will come to Ghana? That is what we have to be looking for when we are investing."

Ghana has so far recorded 205 cases of coronavirus involving five deaths.

Parts of the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions are currently under lockdown, a situation compounding the woes of businesses.



The Premier League was at the Matchweek 15 stage when it was forced to take a halt.