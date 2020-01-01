Hearts of Oak chief Moore addresses long trophy drought concern

The Phobians CEO has expressed his hopes of soon seeing the club win major silverware

chief executive officer (CEO) Frederick Moore believes the club is on course to end their long wait for a major title.

The former Caf and Confederation Cup winners have gone 11 straight years without winning a trophy.

The CEO's comments follow similar remarks by club captain Mohammed Fatawu.

“We are still the continental club masters,” Moore told Kumasi FM.

"We have been reviewing how we have not won a trophy in a while but some of the big clubs in the world have also gone a long time without a title.

"The most important thing is that we’ve got one of the best board chairman, a good board and good players.

“The continental club masters cannot be taken from us because of what we have done in the past. With the consistency at the top, I think we are now on the road to bigger things.

“I’m very confident Hearts of Oak will start winning trophies soon. We are building one of the best academies that will rival any academy in the world."

Hearts' last title remains the Premier League trophy in 2009.

The Phobians are the second most successful club in the history of the domestic top-flight, having clinched the league title on 19 occasions.

Hearts have also won the Ghana 10 times, the last title coming in 2000.

The outfit has also won the Ghana Super Cup twice.

On the continental level, Hearts ruled Africa in 2000 when they beat Tunisian side Esperance to win the Caf Champions League. The next year, they lifted the Caf Super Cup.

Ninth on the Ghana Premier League table this season, the Phobians are eyeing a move up the table to begin a possible renaissance this season.

The championship, though, is currently suspended as part of the measures to control the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Football has been on hold since March 15 and it is set to remain solely until at least July 31 due to a ban on all contact sports.

The Ghana Football Association, through the Ghana Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), made a proposal to the national government for a possible prompt return of football under conditions such as the playing of matches behind closed doors.

The request was, however, turned down.